Salvation Army of Austin readies volunteers to respond to Hurricane Dorian in Florida

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — People in Central Texas stand ready to assist those affected by Hurricane Dorian in Florida.

The Salvation Army of Austin announced that its Emergency Disaster Services unit in Williamson County is awaiting deployment to help with relief efforts.

Three volunteers are set to drive to Pensacola, Florida first with a mobile canteen unit, which can serve up to 1,500 meals per day. They’ll then go wherever the most badly hit area is to provide help.

“We’ll also be sending out a large truck,” Corey Leith, the communications director for the Salvation Army of Austin, said.

“This truck can get into areas that a mobile canteen cannot get into during a disaster time,” he added. “This truck serves food and hydration. We’ll also have certified volunteers driving these trucks in the town they’re stationed in.”

Leith said Texas has 76 mobile canteens that are on standby to head toward Florida.

The organization is also in the midst of recruiting more volunteers to serve in the Emergency Disaster Response unit.