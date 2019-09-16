Saints QB Drew Brees ‘concerned’ about injured thumb

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees leaves the field after their loss against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. Brees left the game after being hurt in the first half. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — Saints quarterback Drew Brees left New Orleans’ “revenge” game against the Los Angeles Rams with an injured thumb and his future playing status up in the air.

The 19-year veteran was hit on his thumb by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald as he was following through on a pass in the second quarter.

Saints are flying to Seattle tonight but QB Drew Brees is staying behind in Los Angeles to visit with a hand specialist on Monday, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

Brees didn’t return to the game — a 27-9 loss to the Rams.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Brees will not go to Seattle with the team, opting to see a hand specialist in the Los Angeles-area.

Brees’ right thumb was in a brace when he met with reporters after the game. He said he wasn’t sure about playing next week adding that he was concerned and hoped it wasn’t significant.

In 14 seasons with the Saints, the Austin Westlake product has only missed three regular season games.