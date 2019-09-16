Saints QB Drew Brees ‘concerned’ about injured thumb

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — Saints quarterback Drew Brees left New Orleans’ “revenge” game against the Los Angeles Rams with an injured thumb and his future playing status up in the air.
The 19-year veteran was hit on his thumb by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald as he was following through on a pass in the second quarter.
Brees didn’t return to the game — a 27-9 loss to the Rams.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Brees will not go to Seattle with the team, opting to see a hand specialist in the Los Angeles-area.
Brees’ right thumb was in a brace when he met with reporters after the game. He said he wasn’t sure about playing next week adding that he was concerned and hoped it wasn’t significant.
In 14 seasons with the Saints, the Austin Westlake product has only missed three regular season games.