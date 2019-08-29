RRISD board votes not to renew teacher’s contract after incident with student

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District voted earlier this month to not renew a Bushy Creek Elementary School teacher’s contract after an incident earlier this year involving a student.

During a hearing on August 5, the RRISD board of trustees voted to uphold the administration’s recommendation to not renew Patricia Kenyon’s contract with the district.

The school district would not provide any details on the incident that lead to the hearing.

The board voted three for, one against and one abstained. Kenyon already had a contract with the district for the 2019-20 school year, but will not be returning to the classroom during that time.

According to RRISD, Kenyon has appealed the board’s decision and she remains on paid administrative leave.