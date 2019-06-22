Round Rock’s oldest resident has one birthday wish: to meet Dell founder

by: Russell Falcon

(Courtesy of LaDonna Kay Leath Shirley)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock’s oldest resident, Pete Peterson has one wish for his 103rd birthday — to meet founder and CEO of Dell Computers, Michael Dell.

“I love him,” said Peterson.

According to a video posted on Facebook, Peterson’s wish is to meet Dell, who he says has done great work. Dell’s philanthropic work includes work in helping students attend school through scholarships, helping low-income families improve financial stability and disaster relief.

According to Peterson, if he met Dell, he would shake his hand and then “get down on his knees and thank” the man for all of the work he’s done for Peterson.

