Round Rock police asking for help finding man last seen at bar on Aug. 30

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are asking for help finding a man who was last seen at a bar on August 30.

A family reported on Sept. 3 that Casey Joe Ingle missing. He was last seen at the Roadhouse Bar at 1103 Wonder Dr. just west of I-35 in between Round Rock Avenue and Old Settlers Boulevard.

He is described as:

5 ’11” tall

195 pounds

Long brown hair that’s often worn in a ponytail

Hazel eyes

Wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans

If anyone has information about Ingle, contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.