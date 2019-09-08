Round Rock police asking for help finding man last seen at bar on Aug. 30

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are asking for help finding a man who was last seen at a bar on August 30.
A family reported on Sept. 3 that Casey Joe Ingle missing. He was last seen at the Roadhouse Bar at 1103 Wonder Dr. just west of I-35 in between Round Rock Avenue and Old Settlers Boulevard.
He is described as:
- 5 ’11” tall
- 195 pounds
- Long brown hair that’s often worn in a ponytail
- Hazel eyes
- Wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans
If anyone has information about Ingle, contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.