Round Rock Mayor has mass removed from spine

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — Mayor Craig Morgan released a statement on his recent medical complications before a Round Rock City Council meeting on Oct. 24.

This statement addressed his recent absence from meetings, which Mayor Pro Tem Writ Baese read on his behalf.

The statement read:

“While traveling earlier this month, I began to experience pain in my back to the point I had difficulty walking and needed assistance boarding my flight home. After seeing my doctor upon returning to Round Rock, we discovered a mass in my spine. I underwent surgery on Friday, Oct. 11, where doctors removed the mass. I am doing well, but remain in recovery at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center while awaiting results on the pathology of the mass.“

The statement from Mayor Morgan says that city business for Round Rock continues under the help and leadership of Mayor Pro Tem Write Baese, who will continue to take care of any necessary duties on the Mayor’s behalf during his absence.

The mayor also praised his council, stating, “We have an outstanding City Council that will continue to make sound decisions for Round Rock, and I know our staff will continue to deliver outstanding service to our residents, businesses and visitors.“

The mayor requests privacy for himself and his family during this time, and says that he appreciates the support of the community. His statement also says that he remains optimistic about his health and is focused on recovery at this time.

The Mayor also says that he will share information on his prognosis as it becomes available.