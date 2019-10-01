Round Rock ISD places principal on administrative leave

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock ISD said it’s investigating one of its principals after receiving reports of discrimination.

In a letter home to Round Rock Early College High School parents Monday, the district said it placed Principal Veronica Coss on leave.

The action comes after at least two former staff members said they filed complaints against Coss claiming racism and discrimination.

KXAN has been unable to verify the complaints with the district.

Former Teacher Stephany Martin brought up her concerns to the school board last week, after filing an anonymous complaint last May with the District’s legal department that she said went nowhere.

“She remarked that she’d like to spank that quote Black B, she didn’t say B,” said Martin during the meeting, referencing a conversation she overheard where Coss was allegedly describing her feelings toward a parent.

Coss’s former secretary Evelyn Nevarez also said she filed a complaint with Coss’s boss last April, but doesn’t believe it went anywhere.

In a statement to KXAN News the district wrote:

“As a school district, it is our goal to provide a safe and supportive environment for all students. Round Rock ISD does not and will not tolerate any form of discrimination in our classrooms, schools and facilities. As this is a personnel issue, and an ongoing investigation, we do not comment on specific details. What we can share, is that in accordance with our practices, for the protection of all those involved we place employees on leave when appropriate to complete the investigation. We take all reports of discrimination seriously. When we receive reports regarding our employees, we conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation, which includes speaking to witnesses who are available and willing to participate. If evidence supports allegations, we will take appropriate action.”

KXAN attempted to contact Coss for this story but was unsuccessful.