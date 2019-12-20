Round Rock ISD approves creation of police department

By the end of the school year, Round Rock ISD hopes to equip all buses with the SMART Tag system it’s piloting to keep track of students getting on and off buses. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees approved to move forward with establishing a district police department.

“Our priority as Board of Trustees is to ensure the safety and security of students and staff in Round Rock ISD and work in partnership with administration and campuses to create safe learning environments for all,” Board President Amy Weir said.

According to RRISD, the decision comes after more than a year of discussions with community members and District administration on potential options for safety and security in the District.

The District will now have the opportunity to determine best employment and training practices for law enforcement officers on campuses and train officers on school-based law enforcement, restorative practices, behavioral health practices and implicit bias.

Now, the District will continue through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) application process, which was started earlier in the school year with Board guidance in efforts to prepare and streamline for a potential decision of establishing a police department.

The application process will consist of establishing policies, funding sources and working with local law enforcement agencies and their respective jurisdictions.