Round Rock ISD approves bigger pay increase for teachers

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday night, the Round Rock Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a salary increase of about 7-8% for teachers, librarians, registered nurses, counselors and licensed professionals.

According to RRISD’s announcement, the pay raise will be dependent on years of experience and places emphasis on giving veteran teachers a substantial boost.

Teachers, librarians and nurses with six years of experience or more will now receive a $4,300 annual pay increase and those with one to five years of experience will see a $3,200-$3,600 annual boost, based on a 187-day work year.

Counselors and licensed professionals with six or more years of experience will receive a $4,824 increase, while those with one to five years of experience will get $3,630, based on a 190-day year.

All other employees will receive the general 3.5% increase approved by the Board on May 16.

The salary increase will cost the District $22.3 million and is part of the $446.3 million total budget also approved by the Board Thursday.

The move comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3 into law earlier this month. The school finance reform bill provides more funding for Texas public school districts and directs districts to “prioritize differentiated compensation for full-time teachers with more than five years of experience.”