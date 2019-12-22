Multiple departments called to help fight Taylor fire

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Crews from the Taylor and Round Rock Fire Department are assisting with a fire in Taylor on Saturday night.

A tweet from the City of Taylor said the fire was at the Durcon facility at 206 Allison Road.

A Round Rock fire department spokesperson said the fire was pretty heavily involved but could not confirm any other details. A truck and a battalion were sent to the fire.

Photo Courtesy: Josh Balduff

Photo Courtesy: Josh Balduff

Photo Courtesy: Hill Country Scanner

The 2400 block of 4th Street is closed in both directions as part of the response.

This developing story. KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.