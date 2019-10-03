Round Rock Elementary school adds all-inclusive play structure

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — Students at Round Rock ISD’s Deep Woods Elementary School got their first chance to explore a new playground created to be inclusive for everyone.

Weaved through the spinning, swinging, digging and climbing is a deliberate design intended to increase accessibility.

“This playground is a safe place for our kids to be able to work on their gross motor, their fine motor skills, and get that sensory diet that they need,” said Early Childhood Special Education Teacher Jessica Linstrom.

The early childhood program is one of three special education programs that call Deep Wood Elementary home.

After sitting under the school as an empty basement for years, work on the new playground started last November before opening this week with an official ribbon cutting.

“When I was younger someone asked what’s through that door, they said it was a dungeon, we were scared,” said Student Body President Kylie Kelso, while addressing hundreds of students, parents and staff members.

Principal Reba Mussey received a $375,000 innovation grant from Round Rock ISD to turn that so-called dungeon into a Wunderland.

Some of these aspects really really help to reinforce what they’re doing in therapy, but then to also provide a really cool space where other kids want to integrate with them,” Mussey said.