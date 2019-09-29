Round Rock child dies after being hit by driver near Old Settlers Park

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A 3-year-old has died after being hit by a driver in Round Rock on Sunday near the soccer fields at Old Settlers Park.

This comes after a boy, who was also hit in an auto-pedestrian crash, died in northeast Austin Saturday night.

Round Rock police said in a release that they were called to 2068 Harrell Parkway off of East Old Settlers Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.

(KXAN Photo: Andrew Choat)

When officers got to the scene, they found the driver of a vehicle had struck a child. An off-duty firefighter and Austin police officer helped before first-responders arrived shortly after the initial call.

The child was pronounced dead at 1:51 p.m.

The driver did stay at the scene and the incident is being investigated by Round Rock Police.