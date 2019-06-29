Round Rock approves 2 large housing developments in rapidly growing northeast side

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Two large housing developments are coming to a rapidly growing part of Round Rock.

The Round Rock City Council approved measures Thursday night related to the two projects, which will be located near University Boulevard and County Road 110 on the city’s northeast side close to the S.H. 130 toll road.

Council members unanimously approved annexation and zoning changes for a project calling for apartments and town homes to be built on a 190-acre property north of the intersection. The exact number of units that would be built there remains in the works, according to city employees.

This complex is set to be built in an empty lot directly across from the Celebrino Event Center, located at 51 County Road 107 in Georgetown.

Co-owner Mariano Esquivel told KXAN that he’s concerned the apartments may obstruct his property’s panoramic views of Round Rock, which he said is a major draw for customers to hold weddings and other events there.

“It’s just an amazing view, and hopefully that doesn’t get blocked with some apartment complex,” Esquivel said. “That would really affect us.”

Further south on County Road 110, KB Home plans to build 1,200 single-family homes on 356 acres of undeveloped land. On Thursday the City Council approved the establishment of a municipal utility district there to help pay off the cost of infrastructure.

“That’s where all the land is in Round Rock. All the vacant land is in the northeast,” Brad Wiseman, the city’s director for planning and development services, said. “We have in-fill properties in town, but by and large the future of Round Rock, the vast amounts of land are in the northeast.”

Wiseman said KB Home has also agreed to fund the extension of County Road 112 through the planned development, which will likely be connected to SH 130 at some point in the future. He added that the city is aware of the traffic issues that these new housing developments could cause in this area.

“Traffic’s definitely a concern with any type of new growth,” Wiseman said. “And with this much growth out there, that was the first thing we looked at was how we were going to plan for it.”

He pointed out that the city already began work to widen University Boulevard along this stretch to become a four-lane, divided road. He said Williamson County is also working right now to widen County Road 110 north of University Boulevard to Limmer Loop.