Rosie & Steph Recap Their Weekend And Share Some Things To Safely Do Around Austin

Rosie saw “Shaun of the Dead” (2004) through Alamo Drafthouse’s “Ghouls Night Out” this weekend. “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Clue” and “Beetlejuice” are some of the other upcoming classics returning for a frightfully fun evening at the theater. Pro Tip: if you think you’re going to be hungry, go ahead and order food when you get your tickets! You can only ask for extras (straws, ketchup, etc.) when you actually arrive to the theater at this time, and all food and drinks come in to-go containers.

Rosie also checked out a new park on her weekly Sunday bike ride with friends. Even if you’re new to biking, Austin’s BCycle program makes it really easy!

Popular Italian spot Andiamo Ristorante launched a new lounge within their space and Steph went for a date night with her husband. Restare (Italian for “stay”) is now open Monday through Saturday from 5 to 9 pm, serving wine cocktails, apertifs and Italian snacks. Restare invites guests to relax and unwind in a cozy lounge with wine, snacks, and great company. The Italian snack menu includes seasonal bites like Antonelli’s Cheese + Meat plate, Pizza di Polenta, Fried Lamb Chop, Polpette, Gamberi e Avocado, and Ravioli Fritti. The wine and apertif cocktail menu features a variety of Italian wines, vermouth, and cider, and was developed by bar consultant Caitlyn Jackson who has experience formulating cocktails for Geraldine’s at Hotel Van Zandt and Olive & June. For more information or to book a table at Restare you can go to andiamoitaliano.com.

Another Austin Favorite, Easy Tiger opened their new South Lamar location this weekend and Steph stopped in for an “Easy” Sunday Funday. Their newest full-scale Beer Garden is in a beautiful spot along the Barton Creek Greenbelt, and is optimized for safe socializing with its abundance of outdoor dining options. The location includes an extensive beer garden, a Park, Curbside Pickup and Delivery services and a Deck with A view (coming soon). For more information go to EasyTigerUsa.com