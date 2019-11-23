Rollingwood police need help finding missing 86-year-old man with dementia

ROLLINGWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — The Rollingwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an 86-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Friday around 10 a.m.

Grady William Metcalf Jr. is described as:

6’0″

170 pounds

gray hair

brown eyes

last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt and blue jeans

He was last seen at Michele Circle in Rollingwood driving a silver 2012 Toyota Avalon with the license plate GSW0453. Officials believe he may be in danger due to his conditions.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call RPD at (512) 974-0845.