Robert’s HTML test

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — For decades, photos and medals spread out on the coffee table in Irene Arbogast's living room have been reminders of her brother, a hero. But the medals told only part of the story of U.S. Army Sgt. David Alexander Feriend.

There were still unanswered questions about Feriend, remembered by his little sister as a happy-go-lucky kid running around the house, singing country and western tunes.