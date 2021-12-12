Quinn Ewers to transfer to Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Quinn Ewers is once again committed to Texas.

The former Ohio State quarterback made the announcement on his twitter account Sunday night.

Ewers, who was the top-ranked recruit in the class of 2022 out of Southlake Carroll in the DFW area, reclassified to the 2021 class and graduated early so he could enroll at Ohio State to take advantage of sponsorships because of new name, image and likeness legislation.

He still has four years of eligibility after redshirting this past season at OSU.

Ewers’ addition makes for a crowded quarterback room for the Longhorns. Redshirt freshman Hudson Card earned the starting job out of training camp, but was later benched in favor of Casey Thompson, who started the final 10 games.

Thompson had his struggles late in the season – he was benched multiple times, but was also dealing with a thumb injury that he suffered in the loss to Oklahoma.

Texas would have been lucky to hold on to both Thompson and Card this offseason, but with Ewers’ addition, UT could well lose one or both quarterbacks.

Ewers left the Buckeyes earlier this month after only playing two snaps this season. Ohio State’s current quarterback, C.J. Stroud, is a redshirt freshman and will be on campus for at least one more season. He finished fourth in Heisman voting this year.

This is Ewers’ second time committing to Texas. When he was in high school, he committed to Tom Herman but later backed out before pledging to Ohio State and then enrolling there.

Multiple reports said that Ewers was on campus this weekend visiting UT. Last weekend, Sarkisian reportedly had an in-home visit with Ewers and his family.

This news comes on the heels of two new offensive line commitments for Texas this weekend.

Yahoo sports first reported about the Ewers decision.