AUSTIN (KXAN)– Austin is one of the most expensive cities in the state of Texas to build a new home when it comes to city development fees, according to a new report.

“For more than two years, our market reached an apex of demand and a deep valley of inventory which drove median prices higher. However, this is not a new phenomenon for our region. Austin has for decades been consistently slow to prioritize housing, and the findings of this report calls for specific actions local policy makers should take,” a Tuesday press release read.

The Austin Board of Realtors (ABoR) and the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin (HBAGA) requested the report from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.

The report found that the City of Austin charged $18,168 in development fees per unit for a suburban-style development; that would be for 200 single-family homes on 40 acres. That’s 80.4%—or more than $8,000 higher than the same fees for the same type of development in the five largest metro areas in Texas.

“This report confirms what those in the real estate community have known for a long time,” Emily Chenevert, CEO of ABoR, wrote in a press release. “Although there was little existing data prior to the report being conducted, we now can show that development fees are drastically higher in Austin than most other cities in Central Texas and major metro areas in Texas. This is a huge barrier to building homes and a significant concern considering we are in a housing supply crisis across the region.”

The report also found that fees were even higher for another type of development in Austin: a one-acre infill with four single-family homes, which the report said is critical to getting more housing up inside city limits.

The analysis found that per-unit fees for that type of development are 127% higher than those of a suburban-style development and 187% higher than average infill development fees across Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth and San Antonio.

“These findings, although disconcerting, are unsurprising,” Taylor Jackson, CEO of the HBAGA, wrote in Tuesday’s press release. “We need to course correct on how the City of Austin handles home building, and time is of the essence. Every day is vital as home prices have increased approximately $100,000 across the MSA since this research project was started in 2021.”

The report indicates that although there are several areas to target in order to address housing affordability, policymakers can make a quick and direct impact through development fees.

They recommend local policymakers increase transparency in development fees, improve the development process and “right-size” development fees.

“The National Association of Home Builders 2022 Priced Out Index reports that for every $1,000 increase in the price of a home, whether it be from market forces or development fees, 791 households are priced out of the Austin-Round Rock MSA. We urge Austin’s leadership to act and act now, or we risk becoming a wholly unaffordable city to build or buy a home in,” Jackson said.