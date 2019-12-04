Rep. Michael McCaul officially files for reelection in 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican Representative Michael McCaul officially filed for re-election in Texas’ 10th congressional district which stretches between Austin and Houston.

In June, McCaul announced a door-to-door grassroots campaign which his campaign claims is the first of its kind in the nation.

In a press release McCaul issued a statement on the progress of his re-election campaign:

“I am proud of the work my campaign has done this early in the cycle and I am excited for 2020. I have spent my entire career in Congress working with members of both parties to pass meaningful legislation to improve the lives of Americans and ensure our country is strong. We are uniting voters from all parts of the district behind a simple idea: working together we can keep America safe, create jobs, and protect human dignity by rooting out the evil of human trafficking and finding a cure for childhood cancer.“

According to his press release, McCaul is rolling out an early digital ad campaign as part of an aggressive push to connect with swing voters.

Democrats are making a big push to unseat McCaul after they narrowly lost District 10 in 2018.

“This is one of the target districts, where our candidate last year lost in the low single digits,” said Barbara Mason, of Far Northwest Progressives. “So we’re going to work really hard to flip this district in 2020.”