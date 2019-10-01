Red meat controversy, outrage brewing over new “guidelines”

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A report published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine has become the center of controversy. In the report, a panel of experts claim that red meat may not be bad for you. Health officials are now worried that this report could put the public’s health at risk.

For decades, health officials have warned us that red meat could put us at risk for cancer, heart disease and diabetes. This new study, however, states that the negative effects of eating red meat can only be found when looking at groups, but not in individuals. The panel used an alternative approach to looking at evidence, using a method called GRADE. The GRADE method is used, primarily, in drug trials.

Medical community reactions

Austin-based nutritionist, Carly Pollack said she’s wary of studies like these. “It’s just impossible to have studies that aren’t skewed in some way. I often don’t recommend people eat a certain way or have a lifestyle based on a study.”

The American Heart Association told KXAN that they reject the studies claims. Dr Alice Lichtenstein, a volunteer with the American Heart Association and Gershoff Professor of Nutrition Science and Policy, at Tufts University said in a statement:

“In the case of the most recent review for unprocessed red meat in the Annual of Internal Medicine, the results for heart disease were based on a single study of older women counseled to reduce their total fat intake and increase their fruit, vegetable and grain intake which makes drawing conclusions about red and processed meats questionable.”

Proper eating habits

The American Heart Association recommends you eat a balanced diet, limiting red meat where you can. Carly Pollack says you can consume meat, but only in moderation. Her advice is simple: you can have meat on your plate, but make sure it’s surrounded by vegetables