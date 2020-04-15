Recovered COVID-19 patient plasma donations starting to roll in

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We Are Blood has confirmed at least two people who recovered from COVID-19 donated convalescent plasma this week, helping four patients currently sick with the novel coronavirus.

The organization has also received over 80 applications from people wanting to become donors. We Are Blood is working with the applicants to make sure they qualify and scheduling donations for next week.

WRB says the plasma from recovered patients contains antibodies that may be helpful for treating patients still battling the virus. Plasma is the clear liquid portion of blood that remains after blood cells, platelets and other components are removed.

In order to qualify, people must have had a prior lab-tested diagnosis of COVID-19 and be at least 14 days without symptoms. At 14-28 days without symptoms, people will need proof of a negative test in order to donate. After 28 days symptom-free, there’s no negative test confirmation needed. Every donor must meet standard blood donor criteria.

In the past, the organization says convalescent plasma has been used as a lifesaving treatment for patients when no treatments or vaccines were available for new viruses or diseases.

It hasn’t been shown to effective against COVID-19 yet, but the FDA is facilitating access to convalescent plasma for use in patients with life-threatening COVID-19 infections given the public health emergency the pandemic presents.

People who want to donate need to fill out a form to see if they qualify to be a donor.