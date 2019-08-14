Rebuild Texas Fund celebrates progress 2 years after Hurricane Harvey

TEXAS (KXAN) — The Rebuild Texas Fund recently shared a report detailing its progress in impacting the lives of those affected by Hurricane Harvey two years ago.

According to the fund’s August 2019 report, the fund — which was established in August 2017 to help recovery from the hurricane — raised more than $100 million to help Texans get back on their feet.

So far, they’ve repaired or rebuilt more than 1,300 damaged homes and replaced educational materials for thousands of teachers in over 100 school facilities.

Kevin Carruth, Rockport City Manager said, of the fund’s work:

“We are so grateful for the Rebuild Texas Fund’s dedication and passion for rebuilding and revitalizing communities, including Rockport. Without them, the recovery of our community might have taken as long as 10 years. Their involvement, from the initial relief stages to ongoing rebuilding efforts, has touched our residents’ lives in countless ways.”

Overall, the fund’s projects have impacted over 200 communities throughout the state.

For more information, including funding/community work by region, visit the Rebuild Texas Fund.