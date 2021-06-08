Ready for a vacation? You’re not alone — Texans are packing their bags in droves, AAA data shows

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a year stuck at home, people are desperate for a vacation and over 75% of Americans say they are ready for a trip.
AAA Texas’ data shows American’s growing desires to travel as COVID-19 case numbers decrease and more businesses reopen. In January, 55% of those surveyed said they were ready to travel. By May, that number grew to 77%.
Of those planning vacations this summer, 71% have out-of-state destinations and 45% are traveling within their state.
“Many AAA Texas members are taking domestic road trips and North American air trips instead of options that have not yet fully reopened — such as cruises and international tours,” said Kent Livesay, AAA Texas VP and general manager.
AAA has several tips for summer travelers:
- Make reservations
- Don’t forget passports/documentation
- Bring paper maps
- Get your vehicle inspected
- Bring along needed extras for safety