Rangers Interactive: MLB expected to suspend operations

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s day 4 of spring training for the Texas Rangers. But the big news in baseball is that the MLB is expected to suspend due to concerns over the coronavirus or COVID-19,.
Use the video player for a replay of Rangers Interactive.
by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.comPosted: / Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s day 4 of spring training for the Texas Rangers. But the big news in baseball is that the MLB is expected to suspend due to concerns over the coronavirus or COVID-19,.
Use the video player for a replay of Rangers Interactive.