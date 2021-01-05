Raise A Glass To 2021 With C.L. Butaud & Wine For The People



Randy Hester of C.L. Butaud partnered with Rae Wilson of Wine For The People to open a tasting room dedicated to Texas wine and education. They’re offering flights dedicated to C.L. Butaud and Wine For The People, as well as a flight combining wines from both producers, allowing guests to sample a variety of 100% Texas wines.

Although the respective winemakers, Randy Hester and Rae Wilson, have distinct winemaking styles, they share the same vision: to cultivate education & promote a connection to Texas wine. Each wine presented is a unique expression of farming and winemaking, and exhibits the shared conviction of minimal intervention in the process.

Tastings are seated outdoors where they serve flights of their signature wines from current and library vintages. Reservations are encouraged.

Thursday: By Appointment

Friday: 1-7 pm

Saturday & Sunday 12-6 pm



They are located at 12345 Pauls Valley Road (at Fitzhugh) Austin, Texas 78737

For more information you can go to CLbutaud.com or Email info@clbutaud.com to plan your tasting!