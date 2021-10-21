Raise A Glass & A Jeroboam To F1 Weekend With The Official Sparkling Wine Of The Formula 1 Podium

Ferrari Trento is the official sparkling wine of the F1 podium and Steph and Rosie celebrated the upcoming race weekend by raising a glass (and a Jeroboam) to the occasion! For reference, a Jeroboam, or a Double Magnum, holds 3 liters of wine (four bottles) and the one Steph showed is the same bottle that will be on the podium at F1.

This special wine will be available in four versions, each dedicated to one of the circuits that are dearest to the hearts of lovers of motor sports: apart from Monza also Silverstone, Suzuka and Sochi will in fact have their own label and customized gift pack, with an attractive, dynamic design.

The Ferrari F1® Limited Edition is a Blanc de Blancs Trentodoc, an expression of that Chardonnay from mountainside vineyards which the winery in the Lunelli Group has made popular all over the world. Matured on its lees for 38 months, it displays great intensity on the nose, with notes of ripe fruit as well as hints of crusty bread and hazelnuts; the wine’s flavor is inviting and satisfying, thanks to its freshness and the fineness of its bubbles, with an aftertaste that combines mineral sensations with citrusy nuances.

About Ferrari Trento:

Founded in 1902 in Trento by Giulio Ferrari and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari is Italy’s leading traditional method winery and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living. All Ferrari labels are Trentodoc; bottle fermented sparkling wines produced with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes cultivated with passion and respect following the principles of sustainable mountain viticulture in northern Italy’s Trentino.

Ferrari Trento was named 3 times “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important competition in the world dedicated only to bubbles. Ferrari is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sport and entertainment.

The Ferrari F1® Limited Edition is, therefore, a must-have for enthusiasts and collectors, who will be able to buy all four versions at HEB in Central Texas.