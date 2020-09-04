Rain, tropical atmosphere send mold count soaring to near-record level

After several days of rain and a moisture-rich tropical atmosphere remaining in place, KXAN’s pollen consultant Dr. Sheila M. Amar, M.D. measured 42,939 particles of mold per cubic meter of air Friday. Dr. Amar says it’s the second-highest count she can recall in the Austin area.

Many Central Texans have allergies, and they are often related to mold spores. Friday’s count of nearly 43,000 is likely sending many of you to the medicine cabinet. The counts are expected to remain high with more rain accumulating through Saturday, but drier air should decrease the numbers by Labor Day.

Dr. Amar maintains the Austin metro area’s only pollen-measuring station certified by the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, and is the only official counter providing Austin-area data to the National Allergy Bureau.