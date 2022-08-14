Austin FC’s recent struggles at home as of late have been well documented, and it looked like that would continue Saturday night against Sporting Kansas City. But the hosts were able to come back from a 3-1 deficit to earn a nail-biting 4-3 victory.

The visitors struck first and early with Andreu Fontas knocking home the opening goal in the 12th minute. Wiliam Agada then doubled the lead for Sporting Kansas City when he found the back of the net in the 23rd minute.

The Verde and Black quickly cut into the lead with Jon Gallagher curving a strike home in the 27th minute. That one-goal deficit didn’t last long with KC’s Johnny Russell knocking a penalty kick past Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Austin did not go quietly in the second half, starting with a Julio Cascante header in the 63rd minute. Then with the momentum, the hosts didn’t stop there.

Danny Hoesen was able to fire home a beautiful assist from Felipe Martins in front of goal in the 85th minute to even the match at three.

There were 10 minutes of stoppage time added and Austin capitalized. MVP candidate Sebastian Driussi scored in stoppage time to give the home team the lead for good.

The 4-3 victory gives Austin 48 points on the year, now six behind LAFC for the Western Conference lead. Austin FC’s next match is slated for 7:00 p.m., next Saturday against Minnesota United. The match will be broadcast on the CW Austin.