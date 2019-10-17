Public asked to help identify suspects in north Austin jewelry store robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking the public to help them identify two men who were recorded robbing a jewelry store at gunpoint on Sunday.

The robbery happened around 6:25 p.m. at Iris Jewelry, which is located inside a laundromat at the Quail Creek Plaza shopping center at 9414 Parkfield Drive.

According to surveillance footage of the robbery, one of the suspects held a bag as he approached the jewelry store counter where an employee talked with a customer through an open sliding window behind the jewelry counter. The man then pulled out a handgun from his sweatshirt and jumped over the counter.

The customer cowered behind a chair as the second suspect walked up to the window with a rifle and a bag.

Police describe the first suspect as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s. Police say he was 5 feet nine inches tall, 160 pounds with short black hair and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a Black hooded sweatshirt with a tiger head logo on the left sleeve, black pants, white sneakers and a black baseball cap with the words “Live free Custom” on it in white lettering. He was also said to have a tattoo of hand bones on his right hand and the numbers 214 on his left.

Iris jewelry store robbery suspects (Photo courtesy APD)

Police describe the second suspect as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s. Police say he was 5 feet nine inches tall and around 200 pounds with long black hair in a ponytail, a goatee and a ring on his right-hand index finger.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, light blue jeans, brown shoes with white soles, and a baseball cap with white lettering on the side. He was also carrying a backpack with the words “Made for General Motors” on it.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery or the suspects to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.