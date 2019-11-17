Protesters rally against ICE outside Taylor detention center

Top Stories

by: Harley Tamplin

Posted: / Updated:

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Protesters rallied outside the T. Don Hutto Detention Center in Taylor in an effort to stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from securing a 10-year contract with the facility.

A large group of people chanted and held banners as the group gathered on Saturday afternoon.

Last year, Williamson County voted to end its existing contract with ICE.

However, it continued  after ICE lined up a temporary contract directly with a private prison operator.

Grassroots Leadership, which organized the rally in Taylor, is suing ICE over that contract.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss