Protesters rally against ICE outside Taylor detention center

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Protesters rallied outside the T. Don Hutto Detention Center in Taylor in an effort to stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from securing a 10-year contract with the facility.

A large group of people chanted and held banners as the group gathered on Saturday afternoon.

Last year, Williamson County voted to end its existing contract with ICE.

However, it continued after ICE lined up a temporary contract directly with a private prison operator.

Grassroots Leadership, which organized the rally in Taylor, is suing ICE over that contract.