Protesters interrupt UT class to confront professor accused of sexual misconduct

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, protesters stormed a University of Texas classroom to protest the continued employment of a professor who was previously accused of sexual misconduct.

The group, the Fire The Abusers Student Organization, entered the classroom of Integrative Biology and Philosophy professor Sahotra Sarkar. According to a resolution passed by the Senate of College Councils in October, Sarkar is in violation of the university policy after complaints were made of him suggesting students pose for nude photos.

Students participated in a sit-in back in October, but a caption on one of the tweets reads, “Its time we move AWAY from the sit-ins. We must organize militantly and take direct action against these predators and kick them off campus.”

In a statement on Thursday, the University of Texas at Austin said: