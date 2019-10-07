President Trump approves Texas disaster declaration after Tropical Storm Imelda

by: Emily Martin

A truck drives through a flooded highway as flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda continues in Southeast Texas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Mauriceville, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

TEXAS (KXAN) — President Donald Trump approved a Disaster Declaration for Texas on Friday after Tropical Storm Imelda brought substantial damage to several counties back in September.

The announcement comes after Gov. Gregg Abbott requested the president declare a state of disaster last Tuesday.

Federal Funding will be available to those affected in Chambers, Harris, Jefferson, Liberty, Montgomery and Orange counties.

The funding will be used to provide grants for temporary housing and home repairs as well as low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses. Other programs will be available to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the storm.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated
counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

