Possible changes at east Austin landfill causing a stink

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Leaders in Travis County are turning up their noses at a possible change coming to the Austin Community Landfill.

Waste Management, the company operating the landfill, submitted an application to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to build a “transfer station” at the site, located at 9900 Giles Lane.

According to a press release from State Representative Celia Israel, that would allow the company to “transfer of municipal solid waste at the East Austin landfill before shipping to other landfills in the region. Indefinitely.”

In the release, Israel lays out her opposition to the move, saying “nearby residents have reported persistent odors, illness, and an inability to spend time outdoors due to the landfill. Continued landfill activity at this site is simply incompatible with today’s Austin.”

“Problem for decades”

The landfill sits in Travis County Precinct One, and Commissioner Jeffrey Travillion said it’s been a problem “not for weeks, not for months, but for decades.”

“We are very concerned about the types of waste out there and whether they are being contained properly,” Travillion said. “If the landfill had been managed properly from the beginning, maybe the community would feel differently.”

He explained that years ago, Waste Management estimated the site would close in 2015.

Now, five years after that original closure date, he said neighbors complain of increased traffic and smells that “make it impossible to raise their children outside.”

“When you buy a home, and you want to raise your family there, it is really difficult to have days when you can’t go out at all.” Travis County Commissioner Jeffrey Travillion, Precinct One

He said the goal is to move the site to another location, possibly to south Austin, Williamson County or even Caldwell County.

Thursday night, TCEQ will hold a public meeting to hear any concerns or feedback from those neighbors on the application. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria at Bluebonnet Trail Elementary, 11316 Farmhaven Road.

KXAN will be covering the public hearing and will update this article when more details become available.