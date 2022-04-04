AUSTIN, Texas (Nexstar)— A conservative, pro-Ken Paxton runoff poll found Texans it surveyed, favor Paxton as the state’s Attorney General.
Defend Texas Liberty PAC put out a survey, open from March 29 through April 2 this year.
According to its results document, 678 people—who were randomly selected from a group of people who are likely to vote in the primary runoff— responded to the survey. Research concluded the survey is 95% accurate.
95 percent of the surveys respondents said they were very likely to vote, 78 percent considered themselves republicans.
59% said they would vote for Paxton, while 30 percent said they’d cast a ballot for George P. Bush. 11% were undecided. Of those who are undecided, 61% favor Paxton. 39% favor Bush.
Bush responded to poll results on Monday in a tweet:
“Ken paid for and produced his own poll showing him winning. He believes that Texas wants an indicted, under investigation crook to be their chief law enforcement officer. I firmly believe that Republicans in Texas have integrity and value it in their elected officials.”
Here’s a breakdown of survey results for other Republican Primary races:
Land Commissioner:
Dawn Buckingham 42%
Tim Westley 18%
Undecided 40%
Which candidate do you have a more favorable opinion of? [IF UNDECIDED]
Dawn Buckingham 58%
Tim Westley 42%
Railroad Commissioner:
Wayne Christian 50%
Sarah Stogner 24%
Undecided 26%
Which candidate do you have a more favorable opinion of? [IF UNDECIDED]
Wayne Christian 66%
Sarah Stogner 34%