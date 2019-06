AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a suspect who shot a man at a southeast Austin apartment complex on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the Hillside Creek Apartments 1730 East Oltorf St. around 8 p.m. The area is near Heritage Oaks Neighborhood Park just east of I-35.

Austin police said one man was taken to the hospital and they are looking for suspects.

