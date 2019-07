AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot on Saturday night.

According to Austin Police Department, a call about a gunshot wound came in around 9:58 p.m. at 714 Turtle Creek Boulevard.

A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect description at this time.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.