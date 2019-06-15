Police say man shoplifted from HEB, threatened employee with a rock

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of shoplifting from HEB and then threatening an employee with a rock.

According to an arrest warrant, Rene Ortiz Soto, 45, took a beer from the cooler of the HEB located at 1919 South Pleasant Valley Road. An employee told police he was told by the store’s loss prevention to go after Soto.

The employee followed Soto to the sidewalk near the store and told him to give the item back. Police say Soto then picked up a large rock and cocked it back into a throwing position.

Soto is charged with second degree felony robbery by threat and his bail is set at $5,000.