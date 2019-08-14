Police: Round Rock owner runs over and drags pet dog nearly a mile by his truck

Police say Champ, an adult, white, medium-sized, Bull Terrier mix was severely abused and tortured by his owner. The dog is now under the supervision of the Williamson County Animal Shelter (Courtesy: Williamson County Animal Shelter)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police arrested a Round Rock man, accused of “knowingly and recklessly” torturing his dog, including running him over with his truck and dragging him nearly a mile by his leash.

According to official police documents, several witnesses observed 28-year-old Zager Yuseth Zelaya-Rubio drag his white Bull Terrier mix, Champ, down the street in Round Rock. Witnesses told officers the dog was “tethered to the vehicle” and the dog got caught up in the wheel well and ejected to the road.

Officers arriving on scene applied pressure to the dog’s wounds and used medical tools to slow the bleeding. The affidavit shows Champ also had bones protruding with large burns and lacerations throughout his body.

WARNING: Graphic image of injury to dog’s paws below

Police believe Zelaya-Rubio was fully aware of the condition of his dog while he was driving and witnesses said they saw him physically react to the dog being run over. Officers confronted Zelaya-Rubio at his home where they said he lied about knowing where this dog was.

Zelaya-Rubio is facing felony cruelty to non-livestock animals charge.

Zager Yuseth Zelaya-Rubio faces a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals after police say he intentionally dragged and ran over his dog on Saturday (Courtesy: Round Rock Police Department)

According to the Williamson County Animal Shelter, Champ is now receiving 24-hour care by a private veterinary clinic. The WCAS supervise Champ until an investigation is complete.

The animal shelter is asking for donations to help with the around-the-clock medical care. You can make a donation to Jane’s Fund, the shelters medical fund, by clicking here.