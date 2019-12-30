Police responding to SWAT call in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are responding to a SWAT call in east Austin Sunday night.

Officers got the call to respond to an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Techni Center Dr. around 4 p.m., which is southwest of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and U.S. Highway 183.

Police said they have one suspect who is possibly inside an apartment at the complex.

A spokesperson said he believes there were some people evacuated but could not give specifics.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.

