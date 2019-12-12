Police responding to report of suspicious device in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department officers are responding to the 100 block of Norwood Park Blvd. in northeast Austin after reports of a suspicious device.

APD says the call came in at 9:06 p.m. and their bomb squad responded. According to APD, “the scene became a little more complicated,” and now other agencies are responding.

CapMetro says the bus stop at the nearby Walmart location is temporarily closed while officers investigate. CMTA says personnel will assist customers with finding their nearest bus stop.

APD says residents should avoid the area if possible.

