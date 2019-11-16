Police looking for suspects in east Austin shooting, 1 victim taken to hospital

Live Now
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for suspects of an east Austin shooting that happened in the 6600 block of Berkman Drive Friday night.

According to Austin Police Department, the call came in at 5:14 p.m. Police say there was a disturbance between two people and gunfire was exchanged.

Police say they detained one person. The victim somehow ended up on 41st Street. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a man in his 30s was taken to a local trauma facility with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

There are no arrests made at this time.

