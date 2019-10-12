Police investigate source of pills after three Round Rock students hospitalized

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Stony Point High School students were hospitalized this week after three of them allegedly took prescription medications, police and Round Rock ISD spokespeople told KXAN.

Round Rock Police Department investigators are looking into the source of the pills, a spokesperson said, because “it doesn’t appear that these three students were prescribed the medicine.”

All three of them are freshmen, a district spokesperson said.

The district did not send a notice about the incident to parents or teachers because it does not appear to be widespread.

The students will automatically be sent to the district’s alternative placement high school when they return to class, the spokesperson said.