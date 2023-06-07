AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police have identified a person who died after being hit by two trucks while walking in northeast Austin in late May.

According to the Austin Police Department, Brandon Boone, 43, was walking in the roadway in the 7100 block of Johnny Morris Road when he was hit by two pickup trucks. Boone died at the scene.

Both drivers remained on the scene, showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with the investigation, APD said.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 41st fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 41 fatalities for the year.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.