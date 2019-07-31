Police identify man killed in northwest Austin motorcycle crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash in northwest Austin on Monday, July 22.

Investigators say 38-year-old Christopher Lee Forest, was traveling eastbound at the 11000 block of Farm to Market Road 2222 near River Place Boulevard at approximately 11:12 p.m.

According to police, Forest crashed his motorcycle after leaving the roadway for an unknown reason. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash is still being investigated. Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call APD’s vehicular homicide unit at (512) 974-5576.