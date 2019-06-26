Police follow trail of blood left by victim of stabbing, suspect in custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a stranger beneath a bridge located at Seventh Street and I-35.

According to the arrest warrant, Anthony Wayne Parker, 54, was sitting in a chair under the bridge when he allegedly approached the victim, yelling.

Police say Parker can be seen on camera stabbing the victim with an unknown weapon when the man’s back was turned. According to officers, when they arrived, they found Parker — who they identified as the suspect — and a trail of blood.

The victim is said to have run away from under the bridge, leaving behind a trail that officers say led to the Municipal Court office, where he’d gone to get help.

The victim was stabbed in the arm and later transported to the hospital. The man described the weapon as a “five-and-a-half inch knife.” While police were unable to find the alleged weapon, they say Parker had a box cutter.

Parker is charged with second degree felony aggravated assault and his bond is set at $50,000.