Police ask for help identifying man who stole jewelry from Lakeline Macy’s after hiding inside store

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of hiding inside the Macy’s store at Lakeline Mall and stealing a large amount of jewelry once the store closed.

During a briefing Thursday, Detective Nathan Bosworth with the Commercial Burglary Unit said that a man went into the Macy’s, located at 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, as the store was about to close on the night of April 13.

Bosworth said surveillance first showed the man walking through the store at about 9:30 p.m. The security cameras then caught him re-emerging after 1 a.m. when he allegedly stole a large amount of jewelry. Police said he hid for several hours in a part of the store where there were no security cameras.

A surveillance image shared by police showed the man with a black-and-white checkered backpack leaving through a back door. At that time police said security personnel confronted the suspect in the parking lot because an internal alarm alerted them to the man’s movement inside the store. The suspect, however, ran and was not caught by the security guard.

“It is unknown if there are any other conspirators involved with the burglary,” Detective Bosworth said. “It is unknown if he had a vehicle parked nearby. It is unknown if he has been involved with any other burglaries.”

The suspect is described as:

a Hispanic male

about 15-18 years-old

average build

black shaggy hair

last seen wearing a white hoodie, black pants and carrying a white and black checker backpack

If anyone has information about the suspect or the stolen jewelry, call APD’s Burglary Unit at (512) 974-6941 or send an email to apdburglaryunit@austintexas.gov.