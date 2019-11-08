Police arrest man accused of making terroristic threat against UT’s School of Social Work

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have arrested a man accused of making terroristic threats against the university’s School of Social Work, the University of Texas Police Department says.

According to UTPD, Matthew Joel Dominguez was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Thursday after police say he threatened to harm people at the social work school the day before.

UTPD says that after the threat, they immediately directed patrols around the school and searched for Dominguez on campus. UTPD says he was found at his Pflugerville home and arrested on a felony charge of terroristic threat. His bond is set at $100,000.

Police say that while he is still in custody, they are still monitoring the social work buildings.