Police are looking for man accused of repeatedly hitting his 1-year-old son in the face

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are looking for an Austin man who is accused of “snapping” and beating up his own one-year-old son.

Officers were dispatched to the Onion Creek Apartments in southeast Austin for a call of an injured child. The mother told police her son’s father told her the infant fell and suffered a bruise. She said he also told her not to call EMS before he left the scene.

Police interviewed the boy’s father, 26-year-old Matteo Griego, who told them he met the victim’s mother through mutual friends. He said she told him she could not have children and she would pay him $2,000 if he could impregnate her. Griego told police once she did become pregnant he decided to live with her to help raise the child.

According to Griego, the child’s mother recently placed him on child support which he felt was unnecessary since they were living together.

During an interview with police Griego said on the day of the incident he found the victim having a tantrum in his crib so he placed the infant on his bed. He said he later heard a thud as he was getting ready to change the baby’s diaper and found him on the ground crying.

The child was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center for further evaluation. The medical examiner told police the child sustained bruising to the face, ears, lips and eyes. The child also suffered from swelling and abrasions across his scalp.

In a second interview, Griego admitted to losing his temper and beating up the child. He said he hit the baby about three times in the face with an open hand. Griego added that he did not see any injuries on the infant’s face and that the bruising was a result of him falling off the bed and hitting the floor.

Griego is facing a charge of injury to a child and a bond of $50,000.