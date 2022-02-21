Poke-Poke Offers A Taste Of Hawaii In Austin

Jason McVearry of Poke-Poke joined Steph and Rosie to share some of their fresh dishes and introduce them to their newest product, plant-based tuna!

Poke-Poke is a locally-owned poke restaurant with three locations in Austin. Owned by husband-and-wife duo Trish and Jason, Poke-Poke focuses on serving traditional poke reminiscent of Jason’s time in Oahu, and focusing on fresh fish.

Poke-Poke recently launched a new product: plant-based tuna! It’s perfect for vegetarians who want to enjoy the flavors of poke. The product was named one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2021 and is from a brand called “Current Foods” and Poke-Poke serves up the original Current Tuna.:

Poke-Poke gets fish flown in weekly, so it’s always fresh.

This week, they’re launching Hamachi which has been difficult to get with supply chain issues. They’ll be one of the few restaurants in Austin to offer Hamachi! They’re also launching happy hour, every day at all locations. This means $1 off all poke and $2 off beer and wine.

For more information go to Poke-Poke.com