Pflugerville Police Department catching more traffic violators thanks to state grant money

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville’s Police Department is using a State grant to catch more traffic violators in the act.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program helped Pflugerville police make 25 more traffic stops last month. ​

For the last two years at the Pflugerville Police Department, they’ve qualified for that STEP program. They say they’ve gotten roughly $12,000 each year to help assist with distracted driving, impaired driving, not wearing a seat-belt, and other unsafe driving practices.

Pflugerville’s Police Department is using the money to put, on average, two more officers out on the streets at any given time.​ Some of the focus areas for December were along 685 near the town-center, and up near north Heatherwilde.

Pflugerville police officers say almost 3% of the 862 traffic stops they made last month were thanks to the extra set of eyes on the roadways. ​

“It doesn’t seem like much just from hearing the number, but it’s that 1%,” said Sergeant Gordon Mckissack. “We are where we need to be that prevents a collision from taking a family of four, which makes it priceless.”

Enforcement happens over the holidays, but this STEP program is offered year round.​